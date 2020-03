This Is Not A Dream: Pillow Bags Exist & They’re Puffin’ Glorious

We are all about cozying up to the pillow purse this season and have fully embraced it as a sleepy treat to our closets. In fact, we haven’t felt the urge to snuggle with an actual accessory like this since Thom Browne 's adorable pup Hector was immortalized in the form of a leather handbag . But unlike the structural shape of Thom Browne's famed canine design, our latest cuddly curiosity has almost no shape at all with an extra-plush exterior to boot. For days where sleeping in just isn't an option, the pillow bag is the next best thing to staying in bed. You can sling it on your shoulder for an effortless upgrade to the laziest of ensembles with the comfort of knowing it's there for you in a pinch when in need of a nap . OK, we're not actually condoning the use of purses as pillows here, but we are very into the way this style practically begs to be squeezed.