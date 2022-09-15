Abrahams recently left a relationship where she admits she started acting like a ‘pick me’ because of insecurities surrounding her relationship. She remembers doing whatever it took to be chosen and feel seen by her partner: “I think when you deal with someone who’s a narcissist and you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship this ‘pick me’ mindset manifests because you just want to be chosen.” The signs started showing up in Abraham's relationship in reactionary ways, such as her partner liking other women's pictures on social media, making her wonder whether if she had a bigger chest, a better career, more money or was more popular he would be able to see her fully. Abrahams explains that this made her act in ways unfamiliar to her, such as doing things her partner mentioned he liked in other women, striving to be someone that wasn’t fully her, and in the long run losing herself in the relationship.