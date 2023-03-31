8 a.m. — I see scheduled patients, answer emails, answer messages that patients send through a patient portal, make phone calls about abnormal test results, and fill out forms. I love my job and love seeing patients make progress toward their personal goals. Before I know it, it's 4:30. I get a knock on the door from the nurse, asking if I am ready for them to close up shop. I will have to finish charting at home.



5 p.m. — The other half of the daily toll. I can take cheaper or non-toll routes but I pay for the shorter commute. I say hi to my in-laws and my kids and then we all have dinner together. $10



8 p.m. — I get my older daughter ready for bed while the in-laws help with the baby. We read a few books and then I get in bed.



9 p.m. — I suddenly wake up in a panic right before I fall asleep. We hire a driver to take my daughter to school on the days my husband is working and I want to make sure he is getting paid. My in-laws assure me that my husband already prepaid the driver ($40/day) last week. I fall asleep.



Daily Total: $30.50