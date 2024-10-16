Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There definitely was. I grew up in the suburbs in Colorado and my public high school had about a 95% graduation rate. My friends and I were all in AP classes and almost all of my friends went to college. My dad has his bachelor’s and went into the navy after graduating college. He eventually opened his own business and has become successful from this. My mom finished her master’s in computer science when I was a baby and has always been an advocate for women in STEM. I never really thought of another option besides college. My parents had 529s set up for my sister and me so I knew that if I went to an in-state college, I would have most (if not all) of my undergraduate education paid for. Prior to undergrad I knew I wanted to pursue a career in healthcare but I wasn’t sure if it should be as a physician assistant or MD. I applied to several BA/MD programs but did not get into any. After my first year in undergrad, I decided to move in with my mom again to save money since she offered to let me live rent-free and cover groceries. I commuted 30-45 minutes a day to my campus (on the bus) and it saved me so much money. I also worked a part-time job for all of undergrad. By the time I graduated, I still had money left in my 529 and used this for an EMT class and to help pay for grad school. I got into PA school in NYC right before the pandemic (I moved there in February 2020). My parents agreed to cover my living costs (which was HUGE given the cost of living in NYC) and I was responsible for my tuition. I had enough savings (between working during/after undergrad, money from a car crash settlement, and selling my car) that I did not need to take out loans until my last year. My total PA grad loans ended up being $41,000, which was significantly less than most of my classmates.