Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, for sure. I'm first generation and my parents very much value higher education. I always did relatively well in school and I got a bachelor's degree. In retrospect, I wish I had taken a year off to work or travel after high school, just for some more life experience. I got a bunch of financial aid based on how much my parents made, and have always held at least one job (tutoring, helping out at the theater, working as a TA, serving at restaurants) since high school. My parents very generously paid off the remainder of my college loans ($10,000) within two years of my graduation and I paid them back in monthly installments, which I prioritized and finished last year. This was to help me save on the interest rates.