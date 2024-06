Phlur’s Vanilla Skin Perfume Smells Like My “Lover’s Era”

Phlur Vanilla Skin smells even better than it sounds: It’s a balanced layered blend of pink pepper (spice), lilies (floral), vanilla (sweet), and sandalwood (musk) at its core, which saves it from being too vanilla-y. “I think a lot of people experience vanilla as obvious,” explains Chriselle Lim, Phlur’s creative director. “It's sweet, feminine, and likable — ours is that, too, but it doesn't stop there. It keeps taking you on a journey.” Fans have taken to TikTok to share their Vanilla Mist reviews. “There’s no better vanilla scent on this earth,” says one . “Woody, skin, sensual,” comments another . I find it opens up sweet and slightly spicy — this is hard to describe but it’s a complexity that most vanilla scents are missing, IMO — and dries down into something more musky and bare.