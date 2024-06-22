Phlur’s Vanilla Skin Perfume Smells Like My “Lover’s Era”

Generally, I find the concept of a “date-night perfume” a little cringey. That said, I would wear Vanilla Skin on a date, but I’ll also wear it to meet friends for happy hour tonight — it’s versatile. I prefer the Vanilla Skin perfume to the body mist for a few reasons: the bottle is glass, which feels precious and special, and the scent is more potent and lasts longer on my skin. I apply it, as Lim recommends, to my pulse points: inner wrists, behind my ears, the base of my throat, and inside of my elbows. “These areas generate heat, which diffuses the fragrance as you wear it,” Lim explains.