What is it like working with each other?

Phillipa: “He’s excellent at what he does and talented and wonderful. The first time we worked together was doing a reading of Kiss Me, Kate, playing opposite each other, and we had a blast. We’ve also done a TV series together and a production of Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center. And every time I learn more about him — because not only is he my scene partner, but also my real partner. Being curious is a really great quality in a relationship. There's always something to learn about yourself and about them, so staying open and curious has been a really great part of our relationship, especially since we get to work together.