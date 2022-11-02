8:15 a.m. — I get a Slack from our HR person that he's on-site today and would like to chat. He stopped by on Friday to tell me that he wanted to talk to me, but that the day had gotten away from him. I already know this isn't about me (due to the pharmacist I'm training having been called in on Thursday), but it's always nerve-wracking to talk to HR about anything. We set up a meeting at 1. He says it'll just be 20 minutes, but this man likes to talk. I figure it'll be an hour at least.



9:30 a.m. — Break time! I buy another Twix at the canteen.



12:30 p.m. — I heat up the last of my chicken pot pie and eat quickly. Then, I head in to see HR. The HR rep tells me someone called into our ethics line to complain about my manager. I'm asked whether I feel he plays favorites (yes), if he communicates (no), and what he can do to earn my trust. I let the HR rep know that I don't think I can trust him, since he's stolen credit from me before. HR rep asks if I'd reported it and I said no since there's no proof besides other people texting me, "Hey, I thought this was your idea? Your boss is saying it was his...?" The conversation lasts 70 minutes, then I head back to my projects.



3:30 p.m. — I skip the second break of the day to keep working on my project. The coworker stops by to ask about my HR meeting, as he thinks he's next to talk to the HR rep. I let him know that it seemed to center around communication and that I was honest with the HR rep.



5:30 p.m. — It's time to go hooooome! A. drives me home and we discuss my weird conversation with HR. I let slip that I'm plotting an escape from our crappy boss, but divulge very few details. Once home, B. and I eat dinner (frozen pizza, because lazy), tell each other about our days, have sex, and go to bed at 9. B. has also done the dishes, cleaned the condo, and done two loads of laundry so I can have a relaxing day off tomorrow since today was my Friday.



Daily Total: $11.34