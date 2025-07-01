It’s Time to Add These 10 Peruvian-Owned Beauty & Fashion Brands to Your Cart
Peru’s fashion roots run way deeper than the average trend cycle. Long before global runways, Indigenous communities like the Paracas and the Inca were weaving history, identity, and meaning into textiles using techniques passed down for generations. With natural fibers like alpaca and prima cotton, handwoven patterns, and natural dyes, Peruvian craftsmanship has quietly shaped the global fashion landscape for years. Designers all over the world have long looked to Peru for texture, quality, and inspiration — even if they haven’t always credited where that inspiration came from.
What’s exciting today is that Peruvian-owned brands are stepping into the spotlight and telling their own stories. They’re not just supplying materials or serving as inspiration to the rest of the world, but building their own fashion identities. Whether it's through reimagined traditional silhouettes, collaborations with local artisans, or the thoughtful use of native fibers, these brands are helping position Peru as a leader in global fashion.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.