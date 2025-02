“It’s never too late to start learning how to manage your finances — even I started later in life. No matter how far behind you think you might be, there is always room to improve your spending habits, budgeting skills, and your credit score,” she says. “Your goals are there to help you have a plan for your money. But overall, be kind to yourself and be flexible because your goals need room to grow and move with you.” So, with that said, together with Chase , we’ve outlined three impactful, extremely actionable personal finance goals that you (and I) can make — and most importantly, keep — for the rest of the year, and beyond.