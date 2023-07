Periods Are Finally Mainstream In Sport. What Took Everyone So Long?

Hansen adds that this shift is also linked to the athletes themselves speaking up on these issues. This includes American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin , who mocked the stigma around talking about periods at the beginning of this year; British Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill , who said she couldn’t celebrate winning one heptathlon for fear that her period was visible; and England footballer Beth Mead , who led the feedback about the team's uniform to Nike. "These changes have definitely been athlete-led, which is both a good and a bad thing. Good, because the athlete's voice has become too overwhelming to overlook, but poor that these changes haven’t come from the top down. Instead, it’s been a case that questions and external pressure grew to the point where it could no longer be ignored."