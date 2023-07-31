Periods Are Finally Mainstream In Sport. What Took Everyone So Long?

The variety of menstrual products available to consumers has dramatically increased in the last decade, according to those who monitor trends in the consumer space. Deanna Middleton, design strategist at the creative agency The Digital Fairy, explains: "In the mid-2010s we saw a boom in period activism and innovation, and investment in FemTech startups was at an all-time high, injecting much-needed funds into a category that had seen little innovation for decades."