Do Period Cramp Relief Devices Actually Work?

Describing how the Aura feels reminds me of describing the feeling of getting a tattoo or a leg wax. When a friend would ask how it went, I said something like, “Well, it felt like someone was holding an ink-filled needle to my body/pulling my hair out by the roots.” Turns out, low-level electrical bursts feel exactly like you’d imagine them to feel: not exactly a shock, but not like a pleasant massage, either. I could sometimes sort of forget they were there, but I never felt the release from pain that a dose of Liqui-Gels might get you. Vush also states that the device can “encourage endorphins,” though I saw no such side effect. Occasionally, I would have moments of brief breathlessness as if my body was suddenly remembering something was attached to it and zapping it. And that was in the few moments I could briefly forget I was getting uterus shocks.