Smells Like Spring! Here Are 7 Perfume Trends To Try

Kattan Elamin isn't alone. TikTokers are also making a case for ' bedtime fragrances ' that make them feel some type of way, whether it's clean, relaxed, cozy, or a little sexier. Considering perfume can be on the expensive side, why wouldn't you make the most of it? "When I'm going to bed, I want to feel happy, soft, or sensual," says Kattan Elamin. "Whichever emotion you want to feel when going to bed, spraying perfume helps. It also helps me wake up nicely, knowing that my bedsheets will always smell fresh." All you need now is a silk pillowcase