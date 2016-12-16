Low Cheek Bones
If You Love Starbucks, This Look Is For You

The peppermint latte look perfect for the holiday season.

See more about this Episode
As the holiday season winds down, you might be looking for new and creative ways to enjoy that most festive beverage, the peppermint latte. This December, why not try bringing some of that minty cheer onto your face? Beauty vlogger Caroline Solomon, aka Lowcheekbones, is here to help you master this merry aesthetic.
To kick off your Starbucks inspired look, use any shade of red to completely fill in the lower half of your face. Balance the red with a mocha-tint on top. For some sweet flair, hang any candy canes you might have lying around off your ears. And of course, you're going to want to finish the whole thing off with a light mound of whipped topping. You'll look good enough to eat, and if you go outside, a bird might try to do just that!

If you're looking for more surprising tutorials, check out Lowcheekbones' Instagram. And for more hilarious YouTube videos, head to Refinery29's Riot.
Holiday Makeup Tutorial Peppermint Latte Costume
written by Molly Horan
Released on December 16, 2016
This Beauty Look Is A Total Throwback, Yet Timeless
Now Playing
If You Love Starbucks, This Look Is For You
How To Dress Up As Hamilton This Halloween
The Totally Normal Way To Do Your Makeup For Christmas Eve
Your Search For A Holiday Look Is Over
The Makeup Look To Brighten Your January
The Pumpkin Spice Latte Makeover We've All Been Waiting For

All Shows