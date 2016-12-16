If You Love Starbucks, This Look Is For You

To kick off your Starbucks inspired look, use any shade of red to completely fill in the lower half of your face. Balance the red with a mocha-tint on top. For some sweet flair, hang any candy canes you might have lying around off your ears. And of course, you're going to want to finish the whole thing off with a light mound of whipped topping. You'll look good enough to eat, and if you go outside, a bird might try to do just that!
