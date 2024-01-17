Indulge isn't your typical rabbit. Unlike most rabbit vibrators, which operate with two motors, Indulge has a whopping three (two in its shaft and one in its silicone human-like thumb), which work in tandem to bring you the best blended pleasure imaginable. Indulge also features Pepper's patented magnetic technology, which claims to cause deeper, more penetrating sensations.



But be warned: Indulge isn't for the faint of heart (or small of vagina). She's thicc, and its only negative review bemoans its behemoth size. "It's so much bigger than I imagined!" the reviewer writes, but goes on to say: "That's on me for not looking at the measurements before ordering."



Among its other favorable features are its splashproof construction for shower or bathtime fun, as well as five speeds and pulse patterns, and easily rechargeable USB port. "I love the different settings," says one reviewer. While another simply says, "Loved it."