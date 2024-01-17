At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Valentine's Day is coming, and with it, so are tons of deals on sex toys. From viral rose vibrators by the bushel to lacy lingerie, there's no shortage of ways to increase your pleasure during the holiday of love. This year, sex toy newcomer Pepper Together wants to get in on the action. The luxury wellness brand, which launched in 2021, aims to enrich individuals' sex lives for both solo and partnered sex, which screams Valentine's Day to us. Whether you want to indulge in some self-love or share in some amorous sensations with a friend or lover, Pepper Together has options a-plenty worth your while. Best of all? They're all under $100. When it comes to luxury vibrators, we've seen prices reach upwards of double that, so we think it'd be wise to poke around and see what's available for your pleasure.
Keep reading to check out Pepper's top two best-selling vibrators — one for solo play and one for shared — and learn why they could be the perfect addition to your sex toy box, no matter what your Valentine's plans are.
Indulge isn't your typical rabbit. Unlike most rabbit vibrators, which operate with two motors, Indulge has a whopping three (two in its shaft and one in its silicone human-like thumb), which work in tandem to bring you the best blended pleasure imaginable. Indulge also features Pepper's patented magnetic technology, which claims to cause deeper, more penetrating sensations.
But be warned: Indulge isn't for the faint of heart (or small of vagina). She's thicc, and its only negative review bemoans its behemoth size. "It's so much bigger than I imagined!" the reviewer writes, but goes on to say: "That's on me for not looking at the measurements before ordering."
Among its other favorable features are its splashproof construction for shower or bathtime fun, as well as five speeds and pulse patterns, and easily rechargeable USB port. "I love the different settings," says one reviewer. While another simply says, "Loved it."
Loved it.
This vibrating couple's ring is designed to heighten pleasure for both partners during intimacy. Featuring a unique touch-sensor mode, it activated via body contact for a shared sensation. Though it's made to be worn around the base of a penis, the couple's ring can be slid around a finger (or fingers) just as easily, if that's your preferred method of sex. It's purpose, according to Pepper, is "to encourage and foster intimacy and connections," which sounds like a perfect way to add some spice to our Valentine's Day.
Not sure if either of those toys are right for you? Check out any of Pepper's other under-$100 vibrators below.