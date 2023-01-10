This Sexual Wellness Company Wants You To Orgasm Your Way To Better Health

Though I am in my mid-30s, I've noticed an obvious change in my body's ability to become aroused over time (gravity, hormones, increasing life stress, and all that jazz), and I appreciated that Pearl was developed with that in mind. It even came with a little seven-step packet on how to start including sexual pleasure into your wellness routines. With suggestions from planning ahead to make time to masturbate to warming up to finding your hot spots, Pearl made enjoying yourself easy.



So, with a full night to myself, I decided to take the clitoral stimulation device for a spin and start on my new year's goals. I picked a show I'd meant to catch up on, put Pearl on the lowest vibration setting inside my undies, and got to work. And I think I can confidently admit: Never has work been so enjoyable. Though Pearl's instructional packet explained it might take me some time to warm up (if I was starting from zero, which I was), I felt its effects in no time. The curved shape of the palm-sized device hit all the right spots, and I found myself turning my attention away from the show and to the sensations pretty damn quickly. I forgot what it was like to just luxuriate in the feeling of buzzworthy pleasure. It wasn't all-encompassing, but a slow burn that (as advertised), allowed me to explore all the different kinds of sensations I didn't know my body wanted to experiment with. If I'd been a more patient person, I probably could have kept it on the lowest setting for a while and edged my way to pleasure over a long-lasting TV marathon. However, I am not that girl (and that's fine!), and I pushed my way over the finish line in no time by turning up the vibrations two notches and grinding my way to paradise. That was a particular favorite feature that I didn't expect. Because of the curved shape, I could sit and grind on top of the stimulator, which was a new position for me that I didn't know I would love so much.



My favorite part, though? The final step in Pearl's instruction manual was a reminder to be easy on myself. "A note on orgasms," the packet reads. "It's okay if you didn't get there. It's important to be kind and gentle with yourself, and stay away from goal-oriented thinking." That's because stimulation is a healthy practice, no matter what the orgasmic outcome is, and I think a lot of people need to be reminded of that. While it was made with menopause in mind, whatever stage in your sexual pleasure journey you're in, Tabu's Pearl will support you the whole way through.