This Sexual Wellness Company Wants You To Orgasm Your Way To Better Health

Let's admit it: We are busy people with overcommitted schedules, who, as much as we'd love to make time for everything our doctors tell us, don't always listen (honestly, who out there can really achieve eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, am I right?). But this year, we've decided to make time for one recommendation in particular... masturbation. That's right — sexual activity has been linked to serious health benefits, including some biggies like reduced stress, better sleep, lower blood pressure, lower risk of heart disease, and increased libido. And, according to the Cleveland Clinic, many of those benefits are linked to masturbation, not just partnered sex. This news makes our multitasking heart sing, so we're on board with this particular doctor-recommended activity. And though this is true of masturbation across the board, the doctor-developed sexual wellness company, Tabu, is the first we've seen to use that medical data to promote its toys. So this year, we're starting our sexual wellness routine with the brand's doctor-developed clitoral stimulator, your 2023 partner in sexual pleasure: Pearl.
First things first, Pearl is a vibrator. On the outside (and inside), her first job is to stimulate your body and promote sexual arousal. But what makes it stand out in a sea of similarly sleek, minimalist vibes is the brand's ethos. Tabu partners with doctors and clinical therapists and keeps health at the forefront of its marketing. Given that medical professionals and vibrators are mostly associated with doctors of yesteryear seeking to "cure hysteria," it's wild that it's taken so long for a modern sex toy to position itself as a part of your health routine.
Sexual discomfort due to hormonal or lifestyle changes is common (even expected), especially after big life events like childbirth or menopause, though it is rarely talked about. It's the inspiration behind Tabu, as well as the source of its name, a homophone for taboo. Rather than pretending that people may lose interest in (or the ability to enjoy) sex as they age, Tabu addresses the issue head-on.
"When I turned 40, my eyesight started to wane, so I got reading glasses. I didn't just stop reading," explains one of Tabu's advising physicians, Dr. Barb DePree, on the brand's website."When I turned 50, it became harder to reach an orgasm. So what did I do? I got a massager. I wasn't about to give up on orgasms."
Made to fit in the palm of your hand with medical-grade silicone (which means it's been deemed safe on your body for long periods of time, should you need it), Pearl offers a broad surface without ridges or bumps and four vibrating intensities, so you can experiment with both direct and indirect stimulation and explore what works best for your body.
Though I am in my mid-30s, I've noticed an obvious change in my body's ability to become aroused over time (gravity, hormones, increasing life stress, and all that jazz), and I appreciated that Pearl was developed with that in mind. It even came with a little seven-step packet on how to start including sexual pleasure into your wellness routines. With suggestions from planning ahead to make time to masturbate to warming up to finding your hot spots, Pearl made enjoying yourself easy.
So, with a full night to myself, I decided to take the clitoral stimulation device for a spin and start on my new year's goals. I picked a show I'd meant to catch up on, put Pearl on the lowest vibration setting inside my undies, and got to work. And I think I can confidently admit: Never has work been so enjoyable. Though Pearl's instructional packet explained it might take me some time to warm up (if I was starting from zero, which I was), I felt its effects in no time. The curved shape of the palm-sized device hit all the right spots, and I found myself turning my attention away from the show and to the sensations pretty damn quickly. I forgot what it was like to just luxuriate in the feeling of buzzworthy pleasure. It wasn't all-encompassing, but a slow burn that (as advertised), allowed me to explore all the different kinds of sensations I didn't know my body wanted to experiment with. If I'd been a more patient person, I probably could have kept it on the lowest setting for a while and edged my way to pleasure over a long-lasting TV marathon. However, I am not that girl (and that's fine!), and I pushed my way over the finish line in no time by turning up the vibrations two notches and grinding my way to paradise. That was a particular favorite feature that I didn't expect. Because of the curved shape, I could sit and grind on top of the stimulator, which was a new position for me that I didn't know I would love so much.
My favorite part, though? The final step in Pearl's instruction manual was a reminder to be easy on myself. "A note on orgasms," the packet reads. "It's okay if you didn't get there. It's important to be kind and gentle with yourself, and stay away from goal-oriented thinking." That's because stimulation is a healthy practice, no matter what the orgasmic outcome is, and I think a lot of people need to be reminded of that. While it was made with menopause in mind, whatever stage in your sexual pleasure journey you're in, Tabu's Pearl will support you the whole way through.
