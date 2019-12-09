Winter’s Hottest Hair Accessories Are Not Your Grandma’s Pearls

There's a good chance that your relationship with pearls is best described as nostalgic. Maybe it started with a string of them draped across your grandma's turtleneck sweater, or perhaps it was your first pair of earrings after graduating beyond stick-ons. Now, the glossy white beads are taking on a fresh form — and designed to be sprinkled throughout your hair.
It's hard to miss the budding hair trend, what with every one of your go-to stores — from Target and Zara to Urban Outfitters and Revolve — lining their shelves and webpages with chic iterations of the iconic material. It doesn't matter if you're styling a blunt bob or long, bouncy curls, a bobby pin accented with a pearl makes any hairstyle feel elegant. Ahead, find all the prettiest pearl-lined hair pins to grab (and gift) this season.
