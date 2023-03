I Slept In $500 Sheets For A Week… Are They Worth The Splurge?

You don't know luxury until you've slept in $500 sheets — and yes, I know that's a wildly high price to pay for something that merely covers your mattress. After all, good, inexpensive sheets are pretty easy to come by, even for those with the most discerning taste — so $500 for a sheet set does seem more than a little pricey. However, Peacock Alley — the brand that purports to have " established the luxury linen market in the United States " — strongly disagrees. With sheets ranging in price from a hundred dollars to a thousand, these sets come in a variety of thread counts and are made from cotton (some of higher quality than others). But lucky for you, there's a Sleep Week sale going on right now, and you canwith no promo code needed. I was sent one of the brand's mid-range sets, the Soprano Sateen Sheet Set , and after sleeping on them for several nights, I can definitively answer the question folks curious about the brand have been asking: are Peacock Alley's sheets really worth it?