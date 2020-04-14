Peach Is The Feel-Good Neutral Nail Shade Of Spring

In this confusing state of quarantine, it's likely that your mood is in a constant state of flux. You might bounce from anxious to calm, lonely to connected, annoyed to grateful — all in the span of hours (or minutes). If you're someone who picks a nail polish shade based on how you're feeling, that might explain why the cornflower blue you loved this morning made you want to scream by lunchtime. In this case, your best bet is to opt for a neutral shade, and for spring 2020, that's sheer peach.
According to Tenoverten co-founder and nail pro Nadine Abramcyk, peach is the quintessential pre-summer shade. "Bright coral is to summer what soft peach is to spring," she explains. "It's a seasonal staple — with a warm base and gold undertones that subtly flatter every skin tone."
In the interest of finding the best peach polishes, we've rounded up the top-rated bottles, ahead. Scroll through to find your new spring neutral.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
