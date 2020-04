Peach Is The Feel-Good Neutral Nail Shade Of Spring

In this confusing state of quarantine , it's likely that your mood is in a constant state of flux. You might bounce from anxious to calm, lonely to connected, annoyed to grateful — all in the span of hours (or minutes). If you're someone who picks a nail polish shade based on how you're feeling, that might explain why the cornflower blue you loved this morning made you want to scream by lunchtime. In this case, your best bet is to opt for a neutral shade, and for spring 2020 , that's sheer peach.