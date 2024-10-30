Do you worry about money now?

Sometimes. I view money as a means to survive and have no desire to have my life revolve around it. I want to exist comfortably, do things I enjoy and help others do the same. I have always been good at saving and taking up side hustles to cover costs so I know that as long as I remain able to work, I will be okay. It’s been about five years since my ex financially ruined me — luckily he never had access to my Roth IRA or investment account. That experience really did a number on me financially and emotionally, so I’ve been trying to pull myself back up from that for what feels like forever. I do have feelings of being financially “behind” creep up on me from time to time. I am also one month into volunteering with the Peace Corps and the living expenses are higher than I had thought. I was hoping to not have to pull from my savings for my time in service but I don’t think it’s going to work out that way.