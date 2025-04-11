6 Paula’s Choice Products Our Editors Are Buying From Sephora’s Spring Sale

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Ask any beauty insider and they’re bound to have at least one Paula's Choice product in their skincare arsenal. Since the brand’s inception 30 years ago, it has earned a solid reputation as a source for science-backed, no-nonsense skincare. Not one for flashy packaging, the brand’s appeal lies within its high-performing formulations that do exactly what they say on the packaging. In fact, Paula's Choice was one of the very first brands to pioneer leave-on exfoliants — namely the BHA Liquid Exfoliant, now a staple in many editors’ skincare routines — way back in 2000.
Paula’s Choice also operates the Beautypedia Skincare Ingredient Checker, a comprehensive dictionary explaining the benefits of different compounds found in skincare (names like bakuchiol and omega fatty acids come to mind). As you might expect, it has become an invaluable resource for beauty obsessives and novices alike. It's this commitment to ingredient transparency that keeps the brand in heavy rotation on our bathroom shelves.
With the Sephora Spring Savings Event in mind, our editors share their favorite Paula's Choice products that they’ve finished down to the very last drop — and will be topping up before the sale ends.
“When I was dealing with hormonal breakouts a few years ago, a top dermatologist recommended Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — and I’ve used it ever since. With 2% salicylic acid, it’s the perfect concentration for sinking into pores and breaking up the mix of oil and dead skin cells that causes congestion. Since incorporating it into my nighttime routine, my skin has become clearer, with no blackheads or pesky whiteheads, and my hyperpigmentation fades much more quickly. It’s so gentle that I feel confident using it every night. My routine is as follows: Cleanse, apply the BHA Liquid Exfoliant and finish with a simple moisturizer. Easy!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“My skin is always craving more hydration in the spring, and this Paula’s Choice Peptide Moisturizer is what I use to keep it bouncy and plump. The formula contains a trio of peptides that send signals to skin cells to produce more collagen and lock in moisture. I’ve noticed my skin looking more awake with continued use, and it has helped reduce the appearance of the fine lines on my forehead. The fast-absorbing texture sits beautifully under makeup and sunscreen, too. I’m nearly done with my bottle since I keep applying pumps of this to other dry patches of my body, such as my elbows and inner thighs.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“When I discovered this retinol treatment last year, I used it down to the last drop. The 1% retinol packs a punch, resurfacing the skin, smoothing out fine lines, fading hyperpigmentation and keeping breakouts at bay. I was initially wary of the added vitamin C, which usually irritates my skin, and I feared the combination with retinol would be a disaster. But by following the instructions to a T (only using it three evenings a week and pairing it with a simple moisturizer) I was impressed by the results. It completely banished the little bumps under my skin, especially on my forehead. If you’re using this, be sure to wear sunscreen during the day, as retinol can make skin more sensitive to the sun.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“It takes a lot for a sunscreen product to impress me. I’m really fussy about texture: anything deemed too greasy, pills easily, or breaks me out goes straight into the trash. This Paula’s Choice sunscreen passed my wear test with flying colors. I sampled it at a department store and liked the milky-fluid texture so much that I immediately added it to my collection. Beyond offering SPF 50 broad spectrum protection, it boasts hydrating glycerin and green tea extract, which helps to calm redness and irritation. It has a lightweight, satiny finish that makes my skin look and feel dewier; I like to pop this over my bare face when I’m running out of time for my usual daytime skincare routine. The texture is so lovely, it makes reapplication feel like much less of a chore.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“This lip balm has made a big difference to my dry, constantly chapped lips. The non-sticky formula glides on effortlessly, and I love how the slightly curved applicator delivers just the right amount of product. It contains a blend of peptides that hydrate and plump the skin and boost collagen production. The product comes with a subtle sweet scent and feels less heavy and sticky compared to other peptide lip treatments I’ve tried. I often slather on this balm the night before I’m due to wear lipstick, so my lips emerge conditioned and prepped with as little creasing as possible.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“I have oily, acne-prone skin, and this serum is a go-to of mine whenever I’m feeling congested. You can use it alone as your serum step, but I love cocktailing it into my AM and PM moisturizer to boost it. Niacinamide is one of my favorite ingredients because of its brightening and texture-refining properties, and the feel of this one is so lightweight and luxurious that I genuinely look forward to using it daily.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
