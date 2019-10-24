The Recycled Shell Jackets Everyone Will Wear This Season

Conscious consumerism is here to stay, and the success of brands like Patagonia is a testament to the fact. Industry wide, these brands are launching initiatives to respond to the public’s growing demand for more transparency and sustainability throughout the shopping supply chain. Patagonia, of course, is a pioneer in the sustainable fashion space. And the California-based outfitter continues to launch new innovative collections that push the eco-conscious fashion industry forward. Their most recent offering? A line of responsibly recycled shell products, aptly called Shell Yeah!
“With the new Shell Yeah! collection, Patagonia is proud to announce that 100 percent of waterproof shells — 61 styles — are made with recycled materials and sewn in Fair Trade Certified™ factories,” the company said in a statement. “This covers all product categories from alpine and snow to lifestyle and kids, which is a first for the industry.”
Both new and classic styles from the line can be found at the Fair Trade Difference pop-up shop in New York City, which is open through the end of October. The first-of-its-kind marketplace from Fair Trade USA gives attendees the opportunity to shop, sample, and learn about Fair Trade Certified™ products and practices. Patagonia is one of the key brand partners alongside retailers like West Elm, Kroger, and others.
The Fair Trade Difference pop-up has several Fair Trade Certified™ sewn styles from Patagonia, including the Organic Cotton Quilt Crew, Better Sweater Fleece Jacket, and Nano Puff Jacket, as well as the aforementioned responsibly recycled shell collection.
Earlier this year, Fair Trade USA released its inaugural We Wear Fair Trade lookbook. The nonprofit organization, which certifies Fair Trade products throughout North America, teamed up with stylist and activist Rachael Wang to create a lookbook that highlights apparel exclusively made in Fair Trade Certified™ Factories. Each image in the lookbook highlights various Fair Trade USA retailers like Patagonia, Athleta, J.Crew, and Madewell.
