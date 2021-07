I Got Passion Twists With Gold Jewelry — & I Love This Style

Hammond's braiding (and twisting) technique is meticulous. First, she blows out the hair to stretch the curls straight. Then, she parts the hair, using an intricate brick-lay method, where the square sections of hair stack on top of each other so that the braids will lay flat. After braiding each small section of natural hair, Hammond weaves in spring-curl extensions and begins the double-strand twists, keeping tight, even tension all the way down to the ends. Finally, she lays Daron's edges and adds a few accent pieces of gold jewelry to select braids.