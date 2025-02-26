Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My dad grew up a refugee, and so the importance of education was instilled in him — this is something he made very clear to us growing up. Attending higher education was never a question, and my parents were very supportive in helping me and my siblings identify schools we were interested in, what we wanted to study, and so on, and made it clear that they would back us no matter what. My dad’s employer contributed towards higher education for four years up to the age of 22, and so for me and my siblings it was never an option not to go, or to take a gap year. I’m incredibly grateful that between a scholarship, my dad’s employer, and my parents, I was able to graduate from a private college debt free. After college, I still wasn’t sure of the career path I wanted to take, and so opted to go straight into a master’s degree, which I completed in the UK. This was paid for by my dad and my uncle. I intend to repay my uncle the remaining ~$9,000 once I am more financially stable and further along in my career.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, we rarely spoke about money. We grew up moving around between countries due to the nature of my dad’s work, but always attended private school (thanks to his employer), and would take family trips during school holidays. I didn’t feel particularly well educated about finances growing up, but knew that my parents had set up bank accounts for me and my siblings, to allow us to have a credit score and open a credit card once we were old enough.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job outside of casual babysitting was working retail at a women’s clothing store, which I started in my sophomore year of college. This was just to have extra spending money for shopping and going out, and I was also saving up for my junior year abroad.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not particularly, as I was not privy to my family’s financial status. I know my dad would regularly send money to his family and I know my uncle helped out with university fees for me and my siblings, but for the most part I didn’t worry too much.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, all the time. For now, my rent is disproportionally high relative to my salary, but the apartment is rent stabilized, and I know that as I advance in my career, my salary will increase, while my rent will not, so for now it seems worth the struggle. I definitely worry longer term about not having enough saved up compared to my peers.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I would say I became fully financially responsible when I moved out at age 25. I started working full time after finishing my master’s, but continued to live at home through COVID-19 until I moved into my current apartment a few years ago. I don’t have a financial safety net, but know that if anything were to happen I could move back home and count on my parents’ support for as long as needed.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.