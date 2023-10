Found: The Coziest Fleece To Take You From Summer To Fall

The unisex sizes range from XS to XXL, and I appreciated small details like an elasticized hem and cuffs to ensure that the fit is just right. (I'm wearing an XS here, which still feels oversized but not too much so.) At $140, it's a pricey item, but one that I know I'll get a lot of use out of as the temps continue to cool down. Out of the many fleece jackets I own, I have to say, Parks Project beats them all in terms of cozy factor; (one reviewer called the garment a "gorgeous warm hug," and she is correct in that assessment.) To sum things up, this is the perfect fleece if you're a nature-lover like me, but still appreciate design. The High Pile Fleece truly felt just as right on the streets of Brooklyn as on trails in upstate New York. Versatility, sustainability, and style? Dare I say, this fleece has it all.