Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Has Raised The Experimental Bar
There's no better place to grab fashion inspiration than from Fashion Month.
With Copenhagen Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week now done and dusted, it's time to see what the attendees of Paris Fashion Week have been wearing to attend some of the biggest fashion runways of 2025.
Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 attendees have been going all out with their outfits, with some rather unique and statement takes on what's hot right now. From bold patterns, color blocking, and wild accessories, the PFW street style outfits have been pushing fashion boundaries in ways that feel fresh.
Whether you're considering a new matching set, a festive feather or puffer skirt, or are looking to jazz up your office wardrobe with leather jackets and cowboy boots, scroll on through the best Paris Fashion Week looks so far for outfit inspo.