The Best Haircut Trends From Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Paris Fashion Week street style is known for two things: statement-making outfits and even better hair.
While cities like Copenhagen, London, and New York certainly haven’t left us wanting, it’s fair to say the French capital might just beat them all when it comes to chic yet wearable cuts.
We’re not even halfway through, and we’ve already clocked an abundance of sharp pixies, retro-inspired bangs, and — you guessed it — every style of bob you could imagine, from the cheekbone-grazing French (obviously) to the bubble cut.