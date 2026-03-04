ADVERTISEMENT
The Best Haircut Trends From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Jacqueline Kilikita
Last Updated March 4, 2026, 8:19 PM
Photographed by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images
Paris Fashion Week street style is known for two things: statement-making outfits and even better hair.
While cities like Copenhagen, London, and New York certainly haven’t left us wanting, it’s fair to say the French capital might just beat them all when it comes to chic yet wearable cuts.
We’re not even halfway through, and we’ve already clocked an abundance of sharp pixies, retro-inspired bangs, and — you guessed it — every style of bob you could imagine, from the cheekbone-grazing French (obviously) to the bubble cut.
Without further ado, here’s all the haircut inspiration you could want for the months ahead.
