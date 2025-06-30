Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents are both very well educated, and all three of my brothers have some sort of bachelor’s or master’s degree, so education has always been an option, but I knew in high school that college wasn’t for me. I was homeschooled until my senior year, took a year off to figure out what I wanted to do, and then took an EMT class at 19. I went to paramedic school in 2018. I got an AA degree last year and am working (very slowly) on my bachelor’s degree, since I have about $5,000 available to use yearly. I was a pretty hard-working teenager and I think my parents knew I would land somewhere without a degree. I paid for EMT and paramedic school out of pocket, and my job paid for half of medic school. The AA degree was covered fully by my job.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I don’t remember specific conversations, but my parents required us to earn at least $1,000 each summer of high school. I do wish they had talked about credit cards, as I didn’t open my first one until I was 22, and it’s hurt my credit a little. I also didn’t really understand the importance of retirement savings until probably about five years ago.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Mother’s helper at 12. I got it to help the neighbor out and the money was a bonus. I moved from babysitter to nanny with that kid until I graduated high school. I worked five jobs (food service, nanny, multiple babysitting jobs) the summer after I graduated high school. I saved all that money to move out the following summer when I got my first EMT job.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Not really, my dad has a good career, but I do remember a few times he was between jobs and my parents were worried about money. It usually didn’t last long, and we were fortunate to go on nice vacations and always have nice birthdays and Christmases. I am sure their different money styles caused conflict between my parents as I remember “budget meetings” where me and my brothers made ourselves scarce.



Do you worry about money now?

I try not to, but the world is changing fast and the economy seems shaky at best. We don’t have a real savings account, beyond our retirement accounts. We are still on the fence about having kids, but I am adamant about wanting a decent savings and child account before we decide to start down that road. I could definitely tighten up my own personal spending and saving, and it’s one of my goals for this year. I got cancer at 24 (cancer free now for six years!) and the medical bills were high for some years, with all my extra money going to pay them.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I would say 20, when I moved out and got my first EMT job. My parents would be my safety net, as my dad now has a very high salary. I know A.’s parents would also help us if we got into a tight spot. Honestly, if we just tightened up our finances and focused on saving, I think we could build up our savings account.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No inherited income, but both my and A.’s parents gave us $5,000 for our wedding. We used half of that for a nice mattress and bed frame, and the other half for our wedding.