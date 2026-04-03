Why Paradise Is The Most Addictive Show On TV & Everything We Know About Season 3
Spoilers ahead for Paradise Season 2. I love Paradise so much, I haven’t stopped thinking about its Season 2 finale since I devoured it a few days ago. Paradise, streaming now on Hulu, is one of those shows that sticks with you. Every twist and character development worms its way into your brain and stays there, so you find yourself thinking about what Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) meant when she told Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) she thinks he already did save the world in the middle of a meeting. Just me? When our timelines are full of forgettable slop and network executives are demanding simple plots that can be played in the background while we do laundry, it’s refreshing to watch a show that respects its audience enough to give us complexity. Intrigue! Conflict! Duplicity! Time Travel! Maybe? Paradise is so good because it can be doing the absolute most — like dismantling the only comfortable world our characters have come to know — and still feel like a small character-driven drama full of slow-burning, breathtaking performances. It’s why the show garnered a whopping 4.3M views globally in three days across Disney+ and Hulu, according to Deadline.
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Paradise can give us nuclear meltdowns, a godlike quantum AI named Alex manipulating time, multiple bunkers, multiple timelines, and at least one existential identity crisis in a finale and we can still be caught up in a reunion kiss between two teenagers, an awkward moment between a husband, wife, and his post-grief hookup, and moment between a father and the baby he didn’t know he had. It’s in these quieter scenes, amidst the chaos, where creator Dan Fogelman shines. Yes, this is a post-apocalyptic, freshly sci-fi series where the stakes are high because the world has ended and is at risk of ending again, but it’s also a family drama about hope, humanity, and the inherent goodness of people. Season 2 did the impossible: live up to the ridiculously high expectations set by Season 1. And now that we know Season 3 is confirmed, the only question left is: can it do the same?
How Did Paradise Season 2 End?
There’s a lot to unpack after the Season 2 finale, entitled “Exodus.” Xavier and Teri are reunited (more on my fave Black TV fam since the Pearsons later) and head back to the Colorado bunker to get their kids. Only, the bunker starts spiraling into meltdown mode thanks to a trio of idiots (I’m sorry but I will never forgive Jeremy, Robinson, and that scientist dude for this). Oxygen is failing, systems are glitching, and suddenly the supposed safest place on earth is giving Pleasantville meets The Truman Show written by Stephen King during Mercury retrograde.The biggest reveal is that “Alex” isn’t a person, it’s a hyper-advanced quantum AI computer built to save the world but instead might be rewriting it. Time glitches, nosebleeds, and weird déjà vu moments are all chalked up to Alex quietly bending reality like it’s the spoon in The Matrix. Also: Alex may have been casually influencing everything we’ve seen this entire time. Cool, cool, cool.
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In the final moments of Season 2, Sinatra sacrifices herself to save the people she’s convinced herself all her evil doings were protecting. She’s eerily calm (more so than usual) as she walks through the crumbling bunker. And before she dies, she gives a final task to Xavier: save the world. Sinatra sends Xavier on a mission to find a second version of Alex hidden under the Denver airport. Oh, and Xavier is revealed to be “User X,” aka the one person who might be able to control Alex and possibly rewrite everything we just watched. No pressure.
Will The Hero Of Paradise Season 2, Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins, Be Returning?
Almost exactly one year ago, I wrote that Paradise’s Xavier Collins was the hero television needed. In Season 1, we watched Xavier go from respected secret service agent to assasination suspect to savior of the world. It was an exhilarating ride and one that was driven by Xavier’s grief. He hated President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) because he failed to get Xavier’s wife, Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins (Enuka Okuma) on a plane to the bunker that, at the time, he thought housed the last living survivors of the world. By the end of Season 1, we know that Teri is alive and Xavier sets out to find her.
Teri is the hero of Season 2 because her character can sum up why Paradise, Fogelman, and Brown are so good. I think they are actively trying to dismantle the tropes we’ve come to know in television and storytelling overall. The dead wife. The one-dimensional brooding man tasked to save the world. Teri could have easily been relegated to a plot device more than a person with depth and a story of overcoming debilitating health issues while she meets the love of her life. The scenes with Teri and Xavier falling in love as he took care of her while she recovered from surgery was some of the most romantic shit I’ve ever seen in my life (and Brown has truly never been hotter). This is why Dan Fogelman will always be famous in my house. Instead of being another “disposable Black girlfriend” or a dark-skinned Black woman dismissed as a memory in flashbacks, Dr. Teri Rogers Collins is kind, caring, smart, strong, compassionate, and resolute. She’s the woman who takes in a little boy (Bean) for no other reason than he needs her. And she’s the woman whose empathy takes over when she stops Xavier from shooting Gary (Cameron Britton), the so-called nice guy whose obsession with her turns him into a murderer.
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"I had no clue that it was gonna get as crazy and wild as it has," Enuka Okuma says to Entertainment Weekly. "When I auditioned, I was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be the wife of the head of the president's detail. So there'll be coffee scenes.'" Okuma calls getting to play such a rich character with a deep arc, “a very pleasant surprise.” I’m sure part of her surprise came from the fact that dark-skinned Black women in Hollywood rarely get these kinds of roles; ones packed with romance, independence, and nuance. And finally, Dr. Teri Rogers Collins is the hero of Season 2 because in a series that shows us the lengths at which disaster can push humans to be their best and worst selves, she is good — through and through. She shows us that people can be good. Full stop. And that Black women don’t need to save the world. They can be desired, taken care of, and fought for. They can be themselves and be loved wholeheartedly. Xavier Collins may be the hero TV needs, but Dr. Teri Rogers Collins is the hero I’ve always wanted.
Will Xavier Tell Teri About His Past With His “Therapist” Dr. Torabi?
In the most hilarious moment in an otherwise equally triumphant and traumatizing finale, Xavier and Teri meet Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi). Xavier introduces her to his wife as “my therapist,” conveniently leaving out the fact that he and Dr. Torabi shared a shower scene that launched a thousand memes. On the official Paradise podcast, Ryan Michelle Bathe (Brown’s wife IRL) said what all of us were thinking: why didn’t Xavier tell Teri the truth? Watch the married couple playfully argue about the moment below.
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I’m on Team Sterling. Xavier definitely could have worded it better and maybe told Teri a little bit about their hookup on the train ride to the Colorado bunker but announcing that he had a steamy moment with this woman during their first meeting isn’t the move. That’s what Season 3 is for!
What’s Up With The Time Travel?
Has Paradise pivoted from “how do we survive the apocalypse?” to “can we undo it entirely?” In short, yes. By the end of Paradise Season 2, time isn’t just a concept, it’s basically a character with its own agenda. The show reframes all those earlier “glitches” (nosebleeds, déjà vu, overlapping memories) as evidence that reality is being quietly rewritten in real time by Alex, the quantum system at the center of everything.
Rather than traditional time travel with clear rules, Paradise leans into something messier: timelines bleeding into each other, people possibly existing in multiple universes, and cause-and-effect breaking down under pressure. The writers have described this approach as less about “going back” and more about “layers of time colliding,” emphasizing that the story is exploring what happens when memory, identity, and chronology stop lining up. There’s also a cheese analogy I didn’t understand, but I was bad at math in high school so of course I’m not going to get quantum physics. What we need to know is that they’ve hinted that the ambiguity is intentional, suggesting the audience is meant to feel as disoriented as the characters, because in this world, time isn’t a straight line anymore.
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Here’s what Fogelman says about the time travel and Alex: “It’s at the core of what we’re doing. The exciting and the scary part of artificial intelligence is there are things the human brain will not be able to comprehend. The best explanation I got was: Imagine there’s an escalator that takes you up, but when you get to the top of the escalator you’re down. Your brain cannot process that, right? I say that as an example of talking about time, of talking about multiverses, of all these complicated things that are part of our science fiction lore and part of our show. These are things that are beyond our mortal comprehension, but that are maybe coming in the near-future. It’s not just science fiction anymore.”
So it’s safe to say the show will definitely play with time in Season 3. Season 2 blew the bunker wide open and what began as a tightly wound political thriller morphed into something far more sprawling: part road-trip survival drama, part speculative sci-fi fever dream toggling between intimate character work and increasingly bonkers mythology. And I am 100% here for it. Paradise is the most addictive show on TV because its mysteries are riveting and its characters feel real. It also makes sure to line every story and every twist with the show's secret ingredient: hope.
Does That Mean We’ll See Shailene Woodley’s Annie Again?
I don’t know if there’s anybody better in TV at getting us to invest so fully in a character that we’re snot crying so hard our face hurts (again, just me?) in one episode than Dan Fogelman. By the end of Season 2, Episode 1, I was ready to die for Annie (Shailene Woodley). And when she died, I was a wreck.
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Annie’s fate in Paradise sits squarely in that deliciously frustrating gray area the show loves to live in. On paper, her story looks finished and the emotional fallout of her loss has already reshaped the characters around her (including Xavier, who took care of her baby and brought him back to Link). But the finale quietly undermines the idea of a clean goodbye. Once the show confirms that time isn’t linear and reality itself may be editable, Annie stops feeling like a closed chapter and starts reading like unfinished code. Between the memory glitches, overlapping timelines, and the suggestion that people can exist in more than one version, her “ending” feels less like a death and more like a variable.
Narratively, the time travel creates a real path for Annie to reappear, whether as a version pulled from another timeline, a preserved imprint within Alex, or something even stranger. So while we’re meant to grieve Annie, the show is also clearly asking us not to get too comfortable with that grief just yet.
Is Link/ Dylan Really Sinatra’s Son?
With the addition of Link/Dylan aka Annie’s baby daddy, Paradise has officially entered its sci-fi era. I’m pretty sure Dylan is Sinatra’s deceased son grown up, but Paradise very intentionally refuses to give a clean yes-or-no here. And that’s the point. The finale drops just enough evidence to make the connection between Link (Dylan) and Sinatra feel plausible, then immediately destabilizes it with everything we’ve learned about fractured timelines and manipulated reality. Paradise executive producer and writer John Hoberg said this to The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re playing with almost a multiverse kind of idea. Maybe Sinatra is crazy, and Alex isn’t really doing this, but she sure feels like Dylan could be proof that this is actually working.”
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Dylan could be Sinatra’s child in one timeline, a reconstructed echo in another, or someone Alex has positioned to function as her son for reasons we don’t fully understand yet.
Is Sinatra Really Dead?
Yes. Maybe. Definitely. In this timeline. But maybe not in others. Confused, yet? If Alex can rewrite events or preserve versions of people across timelines, then Sinatra could exist beyond that explosion as anything from a stored consciousness to a reinserted presence in a different loop. The series wants us to feel like she’s gone, while quietly planting the idea that “gone” might not mean what it used to anymore. But here’s what Fogelman says: “It’s very hard to survive a mountain collapsing on top of you. I think that it’s very fair to say: Yes, Sinatra is done.” But he does leave the door open for Julianne Nicholson to return to the series.
Is Jane Really Dead?
Yes. Maybe. Definitely. In this timeline. But maybe not in others. Here’s what Hoberg said to The Hollywood Reporter: “She was stabbed and was bleeding and laying dead in a shower. There is a shot at the very end where there’s an empty shower, but she seems pretty dead to me. We intend her to be dead.” And Fogelman’s two cents: “It sure seems like it.”
Will Season 3 Be Paradise’s Last Season?
Season 3 is likely where Paradise will leave us, according to Fogelman himself. He's said that he intended the show to be a three-season arc.
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“In my initial pitch, I told people, ‘The second season is going to end with the bunker failing and the collapse of the whole infrastructure,’” creator Dan Fogelman says to the LA Times. “That was a lot to figure out: How are we going to pull that off? How is that going to send us forward into the third season? It was big and daunting.”
Plus, Emmy-winner and Academy Award nominee, Sterling K. Brown, is always booked and busy so I doubt the show will be able to hold onto him for much longer. And what's Paradise without Xavier Collins?
When Is Paradise Season 3 Premiering?
There’s no date yet but if the timeline between Season 1 and 2 is any indication, we might be getting a new season by this time next year. Plus, we know that Fogelman and his writers are already done writing Season 3. Expect lots of his signature twists and turns. “It’s the first time I’ve ever turned to my writers and said, ‘Are we allowed to do this? Are we breaking some rule of television?’ But it’s been really exciting in that way,” he tells the LA Times. Fuck us up, Fogelman! I'm ready.
Paradise is streaming now on Hulu.
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