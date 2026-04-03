Why Paradise Is The Most Addictive Show On TV & Everything We Know About Season 3

Teri is the hero of Season 2 because her character can sum up why Paradise, Fogelman, and Brown are so good. I think they are actively trying to dismantle the tropes we’ve come to know in television and storytelling overall. The dead wife. The one-dimensional brooding man tasked to save the world. Teri could have easily been relegated to a plot device more than a person with depth and a story of overcoming debilitating health issues while she meets the love of her life. The scenes with Teri and Xavier falling in love as he took care of her while she recovered from surgery was some of the most romantic shit I’ve ever seen in my life (and Brown has truly never been hotter). This is why Dan Fogelman will always be famous in my house. Instead of being another “disposable Black girlfriend” or a dark-skinned Black woman dismissed as a memory in flashbacks, Dr. Teri Rogers Collins is kind, caring, smart, strong, compassionate, and resolute. She’s the woman who takes in a little boy (Bean) for no other reason than he needs her. And she’s the woman whose empathy takes over when she stops Xavier from shooting Gary (Cameron Britton), the so-called nice guy whose obsession with her turns him into a murderer.