Parade Swimwear Is A Colorful Dream & It Passed Our Swim Test

"I’ve been eager to try out Parade swimwear pieces for a while, and I was excited to cop a few pieces of the new collection. With so many fun and colorful options, it was truly a challenge to narrow down my selection, but I wound up going with the Triangle Bikini Top and High Rise Bottoms in bright blues. I opted for a Medium in the top — which ultimately fits, lifts, and supports me, thanks to the adjustable straps — but I think a Large would have been better for less side-boob action. So while I wouldn't say I have a big bust , I'd still recommend sizing up in the bikini tops. I got a Large in the bottoms and they fit perfectly. I think the cut was really flattering. They were high-waisted yet sat below my belly button, which actually looked really nice and didn’t harshly cut into my torso. They also had a not-too-revealing high cut around my thighs and not-too-revealing cheeky coverage from the back.