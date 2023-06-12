Parade Swimwear Is A Colorful Dream & It Passed Our Swim Test

There are plenty of names in the swim game, but when an intimates brand doggy paddles its way into these waters, it makes us very excited. Parade — which you likely know from its size-inclusive, ultra-comfortable, and cheerful bras and underwear — has graced us with equally colorful swimsuits, available in sizes XS through 3XL for the summer. Among the brand’s signature colors are a few fresh colorways, such as a sea blue, deep orange, bright yellow, and palm green. The tropical palette is available in a range of bikini separates that can be mixed and matched as well as some unique one-piece swimsuits and funky coverups.
The playful swim pieces are all made from Parade’s EcoSplash fabric, a sustainable material made from recycled water bottles. Swimwear that spares the environment?! That’s hot. And it doesn’t mean these pieces are going to disintegrate when you take a dip in them. The durable fabric is even double-lined for extra coverage and an extra-smoothing effect. We on the Shopping team are all about this, so we put some Parade swimwear pieces to the test to see just how well they fit and if they pass the swim test. Scroll on to read our honest reviews of Parade’s new swim collection and where we’ll be sporting the cheery pieces this summer.
"I’ve had my eye on Parade’s zany colorblock swimsuits for a while now, and I love how the different styles can be mixed and matched. The only thing that was giving me pause was how there seems to be a lot of side boob and under boob in some of the try-on photos I’ve seen. Don’t get me wrong: It’s a great look on the models, but I personally prefer something with more coverage.
"Testing out the Scoop Bikini Top was enough to silence my doubts: Even though the design was slightly skimpier than what I’d normally go for, at no point did I feel like I was about to flash everyone, and there was enough support for my chest even without underwire (I did size up to an L to make sure I feel adequately covered). I did half an hour of swimming in an indoor pool and not once did I feel like I needed to stop and adjust my straps or reposition the fabric. The neon pink color is so fun and makes me feel SO ready for the Barbiecore summer.
"The Boyshort Bikini Bottom is the perfect high-waisted swimwear basic, and I was super-comfortable moving in it." —Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"I’ve been eager to try out Parade swimwear pieces for a while, and I was excited to cop a few pieces of the new collection. With so many fun and colorful options, it was truly a challenge to narrow down my selection, but I wound up going with the Triangle Bikini Top and High Rise Bottoms in bright blues. I opted for a Medium in the top — which ultimately fits, lifts, and supports me, thanks to the adjustable straps — but I think a Large would have been better for less side-boob action. So while I wouldn't say I have a big bust, I'd still recommend sizing up in the bikini tops. I got a Large in the bottoms and they fit perfectly. I think the cut was really flattering. They were high-waisted yet sat below my belly button, which actually looked really nice and didn’t harshly cut into my torso. They also had a not-too-revealing high cut around my thighs and not-too-revealing cheeky coverage from the back.
"While I loved the bikini separates, I really love the Parade coverup pants. I love a good coverup dress, but I often fall victim to chafing thighs, so a pair of flowy mesh pants seemed like the perfect alternative. I chose the new Golden Hour hue for a bright yet complementary contrast to my bikini. They are not only buttery soft and cooling, but from the front, they look like a pair of trendy lounge pants. You more so notice their sheerness from the back, with my bikini bottoms showing through. This summer, I’m definitely looking forward to bringing these pieces to the Jersey Shore for casual beach days and on vacation for Mediterranean Sea photoshoots." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"As someone with outward-facing boobs, this bathing suit is a godsend. The crisscross design fully catches each breast on the side and keeps them in place perfectly — which is actually why I picked this silhouette. I have to do a little shifting to make sure nipples stay hidden but when I find the right spot, the top stays put. It’s, of course, not supportive like a sturdy, underwire-laden top. But the suit definitely swaddles and somehow survived six full-fledged jumping jacks before my groceries fell out? I think the secret is in the double-layered fabric, thoughtful stitching, and adjustable straps. The worst bathing suits I’ve tried were just thin triangular cutouts that could barely handle a nipple.
"I do wish that the bottoms were cut a little lower because my torso is short and the bathing suit’s crisscross accent already cuts it in half. However, I can imagine that if you have a longer torso, it's perfect. And as the thong bottoms’ on-site description says, they don’t move. Yes, they reveal my entire backside to the public, but they’re locked in once put on. Lastly, it takes some brain power to successfully put on the top — that being said, once it’s all fastened the finished look is 100% worth it. I will be wearing it aplenty this summer." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I've always heard such great reviews about Parade's swimwear and was curious, but I've always been on the fence since I don't swim often. However, my new buttery soft one-piece is encouraging me to get out there this summer and wear it as much as possible for pool days or night swims on the lake. The style is truly so unique and adorable. It looks like a halter bikini in the front, but it's a one-piece. I’ve never seen a frontal cutout for swimsuits, as the cutouts are usually by the back waist, but it didn't look unnatural or awkward at all. Also, the wine color gives off a chic modern flair. Since my go-to coverup when lounging out of the water is a silky, loose button-down and a baseball cap, I paired that with my one-piece.
"However, one of my worst fears about the actual 'swimming part' is that my top will fall off when I jump into the pool and rigorously drift away before I can grab it. Thankfully, I was confident while practicing different swim moves at home that it wouldn't happen with my new swimwear. (I did a few jump tests, too, in case you like to cannonball into the water.) Therefore, if you're in the same boat as me, you can cast your worries aside with this secure one-piece. The extra coverage on the back has (literally) got your back for any wardrobe mishaps — just make sure you tie the halter tightly." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Even though high-leg bikinis are all the rage right now, I’m still partial to a high-waist, fuller coverage bikini if I can find it. The Boyshort Bikini Bottoms were literally perfect. I’m 5’8” and wear a size Small, so I’m always impressed when the butt isn’t too cheeky, and the front covers all the important bits without any pinching elastics or uncomfortable bands. I love the colorblock pattern, which makes me feel like a vintage Barbie or an extra in a '50s beach movie.
"I also got the Scoop Bikini Top in a size Small, but despite my lack of chest, I wished I’d sized up to a Medium. Even on the loosest hook, it did feel like it was pulling a bit. I did like that the straps were adjustable, though, which made it wearable, and who knows? Maybe it’ll loosen up as I wear it. Regardless, the set looked great on, and I can’t wait to lounge in it poolside all summer." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I love the beach and swimsuit season. There’s nothing like the feeling of wearing a brand-new bikini to the beach — especially if it's in a fun color! I love the colors in Parade’s new swim lineup, especially this deep bronzy orange. The swimsuit is so cute and so soft; however, if I were to purchase from the line again, I would size up in the top and bottom as I feel like they are a little too tight for me. I’m usually a size Small bottom and size Medium top, but both were too small from Parade, so I know to size up next time. The thong is definitely the definition of an itty-bitty bikini, so if you are not comfortable showing all that junk in your trunk, beware." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.