This Gorgeous Papier Advent Calendar Is Here To Brighten Up Your Desk

Advent calendar season is very much upon us. While we've been on the frontlines bringing you all the latest drops from beauty brands — from Olive & June's insanely good value to classic bundles from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury — you shouldn't sleep on lifestyle advent calendars, either.
There's a particular one that's been getting our hearts racing: Papier, purveyor of our favorite fine stationery and almost too-pretty-to-use planners, just dropped its first-ever advent calendar. And it's every bit as chic as you imagined. Keep reading as we reveal the best parts of this advent calendar, which is sure to be snapped up very soon.
Named 24 Doors of Desk Delights, the luxurious package comes in an immaculate green-and-silver print that is basically begging to be reused as a jewelry box. Inside, you'll find 24 small gift boxes to be opened on each day from December 1 to Christmas Eve. Some containers include mini versions of the brand's bestsellers, like notebooks and calendars, while others feature pretty and useful trinkets: highlighters, paper clips, washi tape, and pencils.
After cracking open all the surprises myself, my favorite treats are by far the writing tools. Papier's rollerball pens get top points from me for their aesthetically pleasing designs and high-quality ink that glides like a dream on paper. This advent calendar comes with an exclusive mini edition of the Groove Rollerball Pen with two ink refills. As a writer, I always joke that future me would only want to sign lucrative book deals with the fanciest pen imaginable, and Papier pens are very much the type of power-move tool I have in mind.
True to the brand's reputation of offering well-presented notebooks and journals, the calendar's paper goods are equally amazing. I am loving the duo mini notebooks, named "Ideas" and "Thoughts," since they are small enough to carry around in my purse.
The advent calendar is priced at $140, with the products inside valued at $210 total. It's a fantastic pick-me-up for your WFH desk situation, and it makes for a perfect gift for a stationery-obsessed BFF.
