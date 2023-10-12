Paola de la Calle’s Art Helps Us Imagine a Future Without Forced Migration

With “Hanging Archive,” de la Calle insists on memory as political work that alleviates the silences and erased histories of Latin America. She pairs this memory work with a text-based art piece titled, “My Accent Changes and The Crack in the Sky Grows Between Us,” which depicts 30 terracotta roof tiles that spell out “The Crack in the Sky Grows Between Us.” An ode to de la Calle’s grandfather, the piece reflects the 10-year gap in de la Calle’s early adulthood when she did not travel to Colombia and her return to the country three months after the passing of her grandfather. Prior to his passing, de la Calle planned to carry out a series of ethnographic conversations with her grandfather so she could archive his life memories, ideologies, and desires.