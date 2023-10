Paola de la Calle’s Art Helps Us Imagine a Future Without Forced Migration

Walking a thin line between spectacular hope and tragedy, de la Calle’s first solo exhibition, In This House We Are All Buried Alive , refuses to reproduce traumatic images of migrants by centering her own political consciousness as a U.S. citizen who grew up in the conditions of illegality and silence. “The solo show really came from starting my therapy journey and looking at the way in which I was experiencing the world and not being able to connect growing up in a mixed-status home and how that related to my fears of abandonment and the way I was showing up in the world,” she tells Refinery29 Somos about the exhibition, which was on view at SOMArts Gallery in San Francisco in July and August.