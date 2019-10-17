Paloma And Ama Elsesser Are The New Type Of Sibling Models

Though they are several years apart in age, the pair seems on the same page about most things, including the way they represent themselves and their communities as they grow in recognition. As much as they want their family name to be associated with their work, they want to also use their platforms to bring more visibility to underrepresented communities in fashion. “I think where we're at an incredibly powerful nexus of change and demand,” Paloma says. “For me personally I think it's also about what my purpose in the industry is. I could speak from my experience as a multiracial woman of color and as a plus-size woman of color in an industry that inherently did not include me or see me.”