I Tried Interchangeable Prescription Glasses — & Seeing Is Believing

Fellow glasses-wearers will feel me on this: The reason why shopping for a new pair of glasses feels like a big decision is because, well, it is. Aside from the investment of dropping anywhere from $75-$200 (or more, depending on your insurance) on a single pair of prescription frames, you’re just as much committing to frames that will last you a year at minimum, indefinitely if you’re like me (shhh, don’t tell my optometrist).
But in a world where makeup is as much a fashion accessory as your purse, why shouldn’t your glasses be, too? Here’s where Pair comes in. The NYC-based startup (which was founded in 2017) is making it easy and fun to switch up your glasses without, you know, actually switching up your glasses. How it works: Choose from a variety of prescription frames — all starting at $60 — and select from hundreds of customizable “tops,” aka magnetic, flat frames that cover the front of your glasses to instantly change their appearance. I opted for The Reese, a universally flattering rounded-square shape. I got black frames, but you can choose from a selection of base colors, including tortoise, clear, periwinkle, and more.
With the tops (which range from $25-$30 apiece), changing up my look was as easy as slipping them on and off. (There’s even a sunglass option that works better than transition lenses, IMHO.) And if you get bored easily, Pair routinely adds limited-edition launches and collabs to keep things fresh. For the purposes of this review, Pair hooked me up with a series of tops, ranging from ivory cowhide (surprisingly wearable!) to sparkly green, painterly Van Gogh, and more. I was skeptical at how well it would, well, work, but it was honestly pretty seamless: The toppers are flat and very thin, so they don't add any bulk or weight when wearing your Pair frames. All in all, I'm impressed — and selfishly glad that I can now switch up my glasses as often as I switch up my manicure.
At $60, Pair glasses are relatively affordable compared to other direct-to-consumer optical brands, and I have to say, being able to switch up your style is a total game-changer if you're non-committal like me. And if you need further convincing, Pair also has a give-back component via a partnership with Eyelliance, which provides glasses to a child in need for every pair purchased.
I've worn glasses since my early teens and never before have I had this much fun with them. While the Pair tops take a bit of getting used to in terms of habit — luckily, the complimentary case includes a sleeve for you to carry along one or two tops along with your frames — I think that they've tapped into something really unique with the customizable, affordable element.
