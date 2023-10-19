Here’s What We’re Gifting From Pact For Under $100

Gift for: Friends or yourself

"As someone with a fuller chest, I often swap shopping recommendations with friends who are fellow big-boobed girlies. It can be damn near impossible to find a comfortable sleeveless top that is supportive enough for us to go braless, so I can’t wait to try out Pact’s organic cotton camisole. This layering essential features adjustable straps and a wide scoop neckline (which is so flattering, IMO), but the pièce de résistance comes in the form of a built-in wireless shelf bra. The elastic looks sturdy enough to prop things up without digging into my skin. If I like the fit, I will be getting these in bulk for my friends because, well, who doesn’t need an infinitely wearable black cami in their lives?" —Venus