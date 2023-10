Here’s What We’re Gifting From Pact For Under $100

'Tis the season to shower our loved ones with gifts (or at least to start thinking about what to buy them). So if you've fully immersed yourself in cozy season and are eager to start holiday shopping, we're here to help. We created a gift guide for Pact , the R29 reader- and editor-favorite brand full of organic cotton fashion and home goods that keeps on giving. And this guide includes all the items that we're personally buying for the special people on our lists (or are adding to our own). But the best part is that all of our picks are gifts under $100.The brand that brings us editor-favorite travel pants and cotton underwear has offerings across womenswear, menswear, and home that we're eager to gift out this holiday season. Read on to find out what we're shopping for our friends and family (matching pajama sets, gifts for men, towel sets, etc.) and what we're carting up for ourselves ( cotton underwear , pieces to build our holiday outfits, cooling bed sheets , etc.). Then maybe you'll find your own favorites that'll get you and your giftees in the holiday spirit.