The Comfiest Travel Pants I’ve Ever Worn Are Now 20% Off

These flared leggings very quickly became a travel MVP for me. I kept turning to them multiple times throughout my trip just because of how cozy and effortlessly fashionable they were. For starters, the material is unbelievably soft: the buttery cotton knit has just a touch of stretch to it, so it gently hugs your body without that overly clingy sensation that some spandex leggings can give you. The fabric keeps your body warm without feeling suffocating, and I was impressed by how fast it dried when I accidentally spilled water on it during my flight. The only thing I wished they came with was a back pocket so I could keep my credit cards or phone handy.