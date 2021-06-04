K-Pop’s Fearless P1Harmony Play 29 Questions

Surviving in the cut-throat music industry, let alone the competitive world of K-pop, requires a certain level of bravery. Pair that pluck with all-around talent, and you've got yourself a force to be reckoned with, and that particular force is up-and-coming Korean group P1Harmony.
Less than a year ago, the six-member team from FNC Entertainment — Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob — exploded onto the scene with their first EP, Disharmony: Stand Out, led by its fierce lead single, "Siren." P1H quickly turned the heads of critics and listeners alike: because the song was, well, a bop, and also because they performed like seasoned professionals, rather than a gaggle of teenaged rookies. Then came their second EP, Disharmony: Break Out, and lead single "Scared" on April 20, in which the charismatic sextet declare that they're not intimidated by the challenges that will inevitably befall them — illustrated more literally in the song's visual as they dance confidently amid falling rocks — in fact, they're ready to dive headfirst into the uncertain future ahead.
"Disharmony" often conjures up images of chaos and entropy, but P1H don't see it that way. After all, the members are all different and each have their strengths, from Canadian-Korean leader Keeho's crystalline tenor and Intak's sleek dancing, to 15-year-old Jongseob's scorching bars. But it's their ability to acknowledge — and even encourage — those differences that allows their performances to truly sing. And so far, they've stayed right on key.
There's still much left to be uncovered about P1Harmony, but as you can imagine, the sextet aren't coy. The charismatic group shared with Refinery29 their most embarrassing moments, irrational fears (ok fine, it turns out they do sometimes get scared), stories about the influential women in their lives, and biggest motivators.
Watch P1Harmony answer 29 Questions With Refinery29, below.
