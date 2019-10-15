When It Comes To Chain Jewelry, We’re Supersizing It

Is it just us, or is there something in the water? We’ve noticed that our classic, usually delicate chain link jewelry seems a little ... juiced. This season, the fernlike and barely-there strands that we swore by for everyday wear are suddenly swole, and we’re wondering what kind of, um, performance aids are getting pumped into the gold and silver alloys.
Whatever enhancements these chains are being fed, we’re not mad. We’re reveling in their newfound chonkiness (to quote one bear enthusiast on Twitter) and piling on large links from the likes of Young Frankk and Soko. These diesel decorations can be found at every price point, too; from & Other Stories’ $60 layered necklace to hardware from Charlotte Chesnais that’s going straight on the Christmas list. Click through to see the best oversized chain for you; no ’roids required.
