When It Comes To Chain Jewelry, We’re Supersizing It

Whatever enhancements these chains are being fed, we’re not mad. We’re reveling in their newfound chonkiness (to quote one bear enthusiast on Twitter ) and piling on large links from the likes of Young Frankk and Soko . These diesel decorations can be found at every price point, too; from & Other Stories ’ $60 layered necklace to hardware from Charlotte Chesnais that’s going straight on the Christmas list. Click through to see the best oversized chain for you; no ’roids required.