I Finally Found A Pair Of Over-The-Knee Boots That Fit My Wide Calves

While I loved the message of the brand, I was dubious at first. I had pretty much settled on never finding a shoe that fit right. These are a rich suede with a flap that goes over the knee in the front. I was able to wear them all day comfortably during one of the couple nice, fall days that Mother Nature decided to gift us this week. I didn't spend my whole day having to pull them up, they never cut into me, and I could walk the streets of New York comfortably. The best part? They are easy to get on and off as they are structured with a zipper, because the first response wasn't to make them some stretchy hybrid fabric you have to weirdly pull on and off and hope for the best. My one piece of criticism is that for now the shoes only come in a flat style, and as someone who loves wearing heeled boots, it's important to have that heightening option in my wardrobe.