Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was definitely an expectation that I go to college. After college I wanted to pursue grad school, and I debated between law school and a Master of Public Health. I was working at a law firm and not really enjoying it, so decided to get my MPH. My parents and grandparents paid for all of my higher education (both were private universities). I am really lucky and grateful to have had so much financial support for my education.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

We did not talk about money very much, but I knew we had enough. Both of my parents worked full time until last year. I always go to my mom for financial advice: She is very frugal, and usually advises very secure measures, like opening up CDs.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat in high school and started lifeguarding and teaching swim lessons at the town pool when I was 16. I did this to earn money to buy clothes, go out to eat, etc.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. My mom went through layoffs a few times, but she always found another job. I’m sure my parents had money stress but they didn’t share it with us. We went on vacation every summer and went out to eat regularly.



Do you worry about money now?

Not day to day, and I am grateful that my job pays me really well and I don’t have any loans. I definitely feel stressed working in public health in this political climate: So many people in the field are getting laid off due to grant terminations and funding cuts. I worry that if I lose this job it will take me a long time to find another, and I know I will likely have a lower salary wherever I work next, given the reality of public health funding right now.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

When I graduated from my master’s program at 26. I lived at home for a year after college, commuting from my parents’ house to save money. I had part-time jobs throughout college and grad school, but tuition was by far the biggest expense, and my family covered that. My family is definitely my financial safety net, and they still cover me on a family phone bill. I could move back in with my parents if I ever needed to.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My grandparents passed away within a year of each other, and left me around $7,000 combined.