I Think I’m Outgrowing My Friends

It’s also likely that as we get older, our values will change or solidify to the extent that they no longer align with those of our friends. It took the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 for Simi, age 25 and who didn’t want us to use their last name, to realise that she’d outgrown her friends from school. “I grew up in a predominantly white town in the UK,” says Simi. “So I was one of the only two or three Black people in the entire school.” Despite posting on social media about her horror at seeing the killing of George Floyd, none of Simi’s school friends reached out to her at the time to see if she was okay.