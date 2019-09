In the interest of alleviating some of your weekend anxiety, we partnered with CB2 to tap New York-based interior design gurus, The MP Shift , for all the counsel you’ll need to host your own girls' night in, outside. Complete with all the components of a full-fledged night on the town — except for the town — it’s the cure for FOMO at long last. And as it turns out, alfresco entertaining isn’t nearly as hard as it looks. Read on for all the expert intel you’ll need before your next outdoor affair.