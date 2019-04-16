But even as we fret over passing up our thrice-weekly opportunity to drink vodka-seasoned ice water in the same poorly lit karaoke bar, it’s often true that our nights spent at home bring us far more joy. The pregame always trumps the actual game. So how do we reconcile our FOMO with our desire to stay in? It's a whole lot simpler than it sounds: an outdoor dinner party — an evening in and out, all at once.