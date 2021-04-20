The Always Pan’s On Sale & Every Colorway Is In Stock

Unlike other popular cookware brands, the Always Pan can only be found at Our Place. So, if we desire the magic pot of internet lore, we can’t just click over to Nordstrom Rack red-tag clearance section to snag it — we have to shop it straight from the tap. Lucky for us, the one and only home of the cult-favorite wonder pot just announced a rare (and limited-time) price drop on its most wanted stock. Starting now and lasting through May 4, the Always Pan will be on sale for $30 off with the promo code GOODTASTE30. Despite this lovely two-week time frame, the Always Pan sells out quickly. Whether you’re buying one for Mom (order by April 30!), shipping one straight to your doorstep, or both, it’s time to strike while the iron’s hot — aka NOW. Especially when we just got word that Our Place timed a full restock of all its coveted colorways (sans lavender) for the big marked-down occasion.
Advertisement
“
I had come to terms with the fact that crispy eggs equal a crusty pan — but, today, my assumptions (just like my eggs) were flipped upside down.
ALEXANDRA POLK, R29 LIFESTYLE WRITER
”
If any product belongs in the R29 Tried & True hall of fame, it's the Always Pan; multiple members on the team are proud owners of it and have dropped their fair share of IRL reviews. The sustainable kitchen staple is non-toxic, non-stick, and (in theory) replaces everything from a fry pan to a sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula (this one is made of beechwood), and spoon rest. The only thing it doesn't do is cook the food for us.
When I whipped up three meals in my Sage Always Pan, my egg-frying game was truly changed forever: "My eggs were crisp, and not a single crunchy fried remnant was left in the pan. From previous frying experiences, I had come to terms with the fact that crispy eggs equal a crusty pan — but, today, my assumptions (just like my eggs) were flipped upside down." Our Shopping editor, Elizabeth Buxton, was similarly floored by the magic pan's intuitive design when she tested it while cooking up a one-pot chicken dinner: "Not only was it an ample size for fitting the hodgepodge of ingredients I threw its way, but its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping my countertop less grease-covered. (I also used the nifty nesting steam basket to pre-steam my broccoli before sauteeing!)"
“
Its built-in spoon-rest design served as an invaluable addition for keeping my countertop less grease-covered.
ELIZABETH BUXTON, R29 EDITOR
”
Our Place is a company that considers its environmental impact by implementing sustainable shipping methods; each pan is shipped in 100% recyclable and biodegradable boxes that total under 10 pieces (including the box itself). Each Always Pan comes packaged with an instruction pamphlet on care & cleaning plus a bonus all-natural sponge. The very chic colorway options include a Spice, Blue Salt, Terracotta (its newest hue!), Sage, Heat (its red-hot Lunar New Year colorway), Steam, and Char.
Head over to Our Place's site right now to score the Always Pan in any color of your choice at its lowest price of the season — and, yes, we can confirm that you won't find a better deal anywhere else.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.