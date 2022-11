I Tried The Internet’s Favorite Safety Razor — & Lived To Tell The Tale

Throwing caution to the wind, I hopped into the shower with my trusty razor and shaving cream. (Since Oui razors don’t have the moisturizing strip you are probably used to with most new razors, I highly recommend not skipping this step.) I won’t lie, I was low-key nervous when it came down to shaving. Worst case scenario: I slice my leg open and bleed everywhere. Best case scenario: My skin is baby smooth, and I feel like a badass. Surprisingly, the stainless steel handle felt solid (if not surgical) in my hand, and the weighted metal allowed gravity to do its thing (as opposed to me pressing the razor against my skin) and naturally glide as I swept cautious, upward strokes on my leg. Against all odds, I didn’t get a single nick — and my skin was baby-smooth in a single pass. The super-sharp single blade of the safety razor only takes off your hair and doesn't scrape any skin, so my legs also didn't feel dry or on fire afterward. While I'm not prone to ingrown hairs, reviews also note that safety razors are great for avoiding those pesky bumps. Finally, unlike the vast majority of razors on the market, both of the trendy and bog-standard drugstore variety, these razors are 100% metal, which can be recycled multiple times over their lifetime . I will say, Oui the People's shaving gel (which is pricey at $64) wasn’t my favorite, so I will probably stick with my Skintimate