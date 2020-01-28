Otherland’s New Candle Collection Is Making Our ’90s Dreams Come True

Do you ever find yourself wishing you still had an adorable '90s-style bedroom? We sure miss our inflatable chairs, fuzzy phones, and cloud-patterned bedspreads. Unfortunately, those aren't really decor pieces appropriate for an adult living in 2020. But luckily, there is a way to infuse the fun essence of '90s decor into your home with the addition of a single item. Today, Otherland, a direct-to-consumer luxury candle brand, launched a brand new decade-inspired candle collection called Carefree '90s.
The new collection includes three candles whose designs and scents instantly evoke a sense of nostalgia. Otherland says it chose to devote an entire limited-edition collection to this particular decade because of what the era means to millennials: "Knowing their millennial audience uses their products to de-stress, Otherland wanted to take it one step further and transport this generation back to their own carefree adolescent memories by channeling the relatable, defining scents of the generation."
Light one of the new Carefree '90s candles and get ready to feel like your playing a game of Pretty Pretty Princess while wearing your favorite Limited Too jeans with Spiceworld playing in the background. If that sounds like a comforting experience you'd like to bring into your adult space, read on to learn more about the candles in the collection.
