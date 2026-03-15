The Best 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Looks (So Far)
The pinnacle of awards season — the Oscars — is upon us, and the celebrities are already stepping out on the red carpet to start celebrating the evening.
The 98th Academy Awards promises to bring tons of exciting performances, shocking (and not-so-shocking) wins, moving acceptance speeches, and lots of glamour. And the Oscars red carpet has rolled out to showcase all the glamorous celebrities’ looks.
From 2026 Oscars nominees like Jessie Buckley, Teyana Taylor, Jacob Elordi, and and the star-studded crews from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters to presenters like Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, and Pedro Pascal, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for the best-dressed celebrities. (We're also looking out for more political pins!)
Ahead, see our favorite 2026 Oscars looks (so far) and check back throughout the night for even more showstopping looks.