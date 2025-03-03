The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Oscars

Fashion and film lovers — tonight is officially your night. The 97th Academy Awards is here and with that comes arguably one of the best red carpets of the year. After an awards season that brought a variety of sartorial looks, from old Hollywood odes at the Emmys, and serious tonal dressing at the Golden Globes (where actress Zendaya subtly debuted her engagement to BF Tom Hiddleston), to an LBD takeover at the most recent SAG Awards, it all ends tonight with celebs pulling out their best — and often most daring — looks of the season. This is, after all, the awards show that gave us Celine Dion in a backwards white John Galliano suit, Halle Berry in a sheer red Elie Saab number, Natalie Portman in a statement-making Dior cape, and Cher in a truly gravity-defying Bob Mackie look.
And so far, this year’s red carpet is awash with floral, from a surprising group — the men of the red carpet. From Wicked star (and all around hunk)) Jeff Goldblum and South Korean singer Rowoon donning unique flowers on their lapels, to the iconic June Squibb sporting a sequined garden on her gown, it’s clear that — at least on the red carpet — spring is in full bloom.
Here are our favorite looks from the Oscars red carpet.