The Grammys Screamed Its Position; The Oscars Had Nothing To Say
Hannah Einbinder was asked how she felt hearing Javier Bardem say "Free Palestine" from the Oscars stage. She told Variety that she felt "absolute pride and gratitude." Then she was asked if she was surprised that no one else said anything. She said: "No." Sit with that for a second. Not the silence, but the unsurprise at the silence. Because the absence of surprise is more damning than the quiet itself, far more telling than any speech that wasn't given, more political in its way than a pin on the lapel or the clutch with the message or the polite acknowledgment from the host that yes, these are indeed "very chaotic, frightening times" and here's a Dave & Buster's joke so we can all relax. The bar has been lowered so completely that one sentence from a Spanish presenter counts as the political moment of the night, and yet it's worth asking whether it was ever really higher, or whether we just convinced ourselves it was.
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Either way, this year wasn't supposed to test the question. The lead-up to the final bow of awards season was loud. At the Grammys in February, Bad Bunny took home Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first Spanish-language album to win in the award's history, and opened his speech with "ICE out," receiving a standing ovation that felt like the room exhaling with diffusion. Billie Eilish said "no one is illegal on stolen land." Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, Carole King, Joni Mitchell wore "ICE OUT" pins down the carpet, and people who hadn't been in the political conversation for years were suddenly in it, suddenly wearing it. Expletives flew on CBS, Grammy organisers called it a "return to form" for artists' political engagement, noting that the music industry draws a less risk-averse crowd: "These are folks who are known for six-stage shows, crazy costumes, being kind of rebellious, punk rock, that's the music industry."
What the Oscars did and didn't say
Then the season rolled forward to the Oscars, Hollywood's biggest night, its most-watched stage, the room where the industry holds up a mirror to itself and decides what it sees, and the roar became, with a few exceptions, almost nothing. There were gestures, there are always gestures. Saja Kilani from The Voice of Hind Rajab, stood on the red carpet and said: "There is no ceasefire right now, there are bombings happening to this day. Destruction, displacement, all over the world, Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Venezuela, everywhere." Sara Bareilles wore an ICE OUT pin. Glennon Doyle carried a clutch that read "FUCK ICE." These are the forms protest takes when it lives on an accessory rather than at a podium, just legible enough to be seen, small enough to be deniable and most importantly, quiet enough for everyone to still have a good night.
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Conan O'Brien had warned us at the top of the night — acknowledged the chaos, the fear, the state of the world — and pivoted immediately to the joke. It landed. It was also a preview of everything that followed. Joachim Trier, accepting Best International Feature for the apolitical Norwegian film that beat The Voice of Hind Rajab, closed by paraphrasing James Baldwin: "All adults are responsible for all children. Let's not vote for politicians who don't take this seriously." And then there was Bardem, the exception, which is its own kind of comment on the rule. Presenting Best International Feature alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, he said it plainly: "No to war and free Palestine." At the Vanity Fair party afterwards, he said: "I'm wearing a pin I used in 2003 with the Iraq war, which was an illegal war. And we are here, 23 years after, with another illegal war, created by Trump and Netanyahu with another lie." He said he feels "sad" that he still has to say it.
The art was brave, but the room wasn't
Here is the specific dissonance worth sitting with, because it's the part that makes the hush into something more than just ordinary silence. Best Picture winner One Battle After Another was this year's Oscars sweetheart, taking six of the 13 awards it was up for. And it's no coincidence that the film the Academy chose to crown is one concerned with exploring the essence of revolution rather than naming the specifics of its cause. A film about resistance, in the abstract, is safe. A film that names the war, the policy, the body count, that's a different conversation entirely, and Hollywood has never been particularly interested in having it.
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Because here's the thing about that room. These are some of the wealthiest, most powerful people on the planet, gathered to celebrate each other in a system that has made them exactly that. The Oscars is not a room full of dissidents. It is a room full of people who benefit enormously from the way things are, and who have learned, over a very long time, to endorse the message without having to say it. You can give six gold statues to a film about the cost of looking away, and then look away. Hollywood has been rehearsing this particular move for long enough that it no longer looks like a move.
Awards season politics
So why does the Grammys roar and the Oscars go quiet? Part of it is structural and unsexy. Film actors carry franchise obligations, streaming deals, studio relationships, awards campaigns that have been running for months and cost real money. The Oscars ceremony is choreographed and contractually managed in ways the Grammys isn't, it is timed, it is produced, it is insured against itself. Organisers of this season's pin campaign noted that objections could come from managers, corporate partners, or simply the design house that "didn't want them to literally poke holes in the dress."
But the sharper version of the structural argument is this: the Oscars is the industry celebrating itself. The Grammys is artists celebrating each other. That difference in power dynamics produces a different appetite for risk. At the Grammys, Bad Bunny is Bad Bunny, an artist at his absolute cultural peak, with a stadium tour already sold out and an audience that would have felt betrayed by silence. At the Oscars, everyone is in some way someone's employee, someone's campaign, someone's ongoing investment.
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The absence that defined the Oscars
The most politically charged films in the Best International Feature category — The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama about a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, and It Was Just an Accident, whose Iranian screenwriter had been arrested for supporting protest movements — didn't win. They lost to a Norwegian family drama about an estranged father trying to reconnect with his daughters. The lead actor of The Voice of Hind Rajab — Motaz Malhees, who played the emergency dispatcher who took Hind Rajab's call while her family was killed around her — was not in the room. Trump's travel ban on Palestinians barred him from entering the United States to attend the ceremony for the film about her death. Three days before the Oscars, he posted on Instagram: "I am not allowed to enter." The story was present at the ceremony just in a different way through nomination, absence, and in the policy that created the absence.
Einbinder has been in these rooms. She said "Free Palestine" and "f*** ICE" at the Emmys last year, tucked between her Eagles allegiance and a bleep, then stood backstage and said, quietly: "I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors now." She knows what a room that chooses to speak looks like, and in turn she knew what this one looked like too.
What her single word describes is a culture that has normalised its own silence so thoroughly that the threshold for courage has collapsed. Not a failure of individual nerve, though it is also that. The accumulated logic of an industry that has learned to separate aesthetic politics from actual ones, to make films about resistance, champion them, hand them statues, and walk back to the party. The art gets to be brave, and the people who make it get to stay comfortable. The gap that keeps widening isn't between Hollywood's stated values and its behaviour on awards night; everyone already knows that gap exists, everyone has made peace with it or pretends to. The gap that matters is the one between how loudly the room applauds the message and how quietly it declines to repeat it.
Because the world that made the Grammys electric did not pause between February and March.
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