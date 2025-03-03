Zoe Saldaña Made History at the 2025 Oscars, but Latine Hollywood Failed to Rise to the Moment

"This was a nearly four-hour show without substance"
"Emilia Pérez could have taken place on Mars as easily as in Mexico, but that’s a weakness not a strength."
"It’s notable what kind of Latina gets the accolades: From West Side Story to Emilia Pérez, it’s been one that’s filtered through a white, male perspective."
"When 'I’m Still Here' won for Best International Feature, the broadcast had an opportunity to redeem itself. Here’s a Brazilian film about fighting fascism at home with big and small acts of resistance. They played the director off stage after less than a minute at the mic."