Gallery-Worthy Puzzles Designed By Women Artists, Right This Way

While the pandemic-mandated quarantine lifestyle is (hopefully, hopefully) behind us, there are some 2020 holdover habits that have made a permanent comeback in our lives — specifically, the mind-centering and aesthetically-pleasing practice of solving puzzles.
You may already have a few go-to brands in your rotation, but allow us to add one more to your radar: Ordinary Habit. The brand was founded in 2019 by mother-daughter duo Teresa and Echo Hopkins, who have backgrounds in creative design and working for museums and non-profits, respectively. The concept is simple yet impactful: Creating beautifully-designed puzzles inspired by the work by female artists that will inspire a moment of pause. In addition to the puzzles that launched the brand, Ordinary Habit offers a selection of memory card decks, stylish game accessories, and home décor; all geared towards, in the words of the brand, celebrating “daily play” and “cultivating mindfulness.”
The brand’s limited-edition puzzles feature the picturesque, color-drenched work of illustrators and designers like Bodil Jane, Asahi Nagata, and Carla Llanos, among many others; and showcase domestic spaces, social gatherings, food, and the natural world. "We’re always looking for artists who make us think, and whose work would be particularly interesting for puzzling," reads a statement on Ordinary Habit's website. “Getting to know the people behind the artwork and learning more about their processes has been [one of the most rewarding parts of starting this business],” added co-founded Echo Hopkins in an essay on the brand’s blog. To get acquainted with the brand, I received a 100 piece and 1,000 piece puzzle to try out. Keep reading to join me as I put the pieces together in my artful journey.
This 100 piece cutie immediately caught my eye — probably because of the pizza — and I was super here for the chill summer vibes. Since I can be intimidated by larger puzzles, I decided this smol one was the perfect Sunday afternoon activity. I unboxed it with my boyfriend, and we tackled it together over the course of about a half-hour. When distractions like binging Netflix and endless Instagram scrolling tend to take up more weekend time than I'd like to admit that this Ordinary Habit mini puzzle was the perfect offline activity. IMO, these 100-piecers are the perfect gift since they clock in at a relatively affordable price point and are the perfect entry-level puzzle for folks like me that can be intimidated by larger-piece puzzles.
My next foray involved this 1,000-piece stunner featuring a peaceful scene of a glass-paned house in winter. Unlike the 100-piece one, this one featured a drawstring canvas pouch to house the pieces – a small addition that made the experience feel extra-special. I know you're not supposed to judge a book by the cover, but the packaging was truly stunning. The box opens up through the side with an image of the artwork printed on the interior. (There's also a postcard printed with the image to use as a handy reference.)
The finished result is a gorgeous 27” x 19” image perfect for framing — a puzzle-preserving hack that I learned from my piece-work-enthusiast mom. It also was a great challenge and overall great activity to do with a friend or family member. I also liked that with a larger puzzle, you could chip away at it over a period of time, sort of like reading a book. I find that I’m on my phone almost constantly these days — even if I'm eating dinner or watching TV — but engaging in a a puzzle forces me to take some rare phone-free moments.
Another thing to love about Ordinary Habit is its give-back ethos; the brand donates a portion of the proceeds "on a recurring basis" to organizations supporting emotional and mental wellness. According to the website, they're spotlighting The Loveland Foundation, which provides financial assistance for therapy and mental health resources to Black women and girls.
If all of that is sounding pretty good to you right about now, I encourage you to embark on your own puzzle journey — and support a female-owned business in the process — with a new box or two to enjoy or gift to a loved one – perhaps for fast-approaching Mother's Day? Plus, get 10% off your order (no minimum) with promo code REFINERY10 at checkout to get you on your way to making puzzles an Ordinary Habit in your life. (See what we did there?)
